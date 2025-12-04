 Karnataka Govt Extends One Day Paid Menstrual Leave To State Employees
PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has extended one day of paid menstrual leave per month to employees in the government sector as well.

The government had last month issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave a month to women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, it had said.

On December 2, the government ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect.

Menstruating women government employees between the age group 18 and 52 are eligible to avail this leave.

The authority competent to grant casual leave may grant menstrual leave, and no medical certificate is required to avail this leave, the order said.

This leave should be entered separately in the leave/attendance book, and should not be combined with any other leave, it added.

The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) had recently approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's directive in November making menstrual leave compulsory for women employees across various sectors.

The association has questioned the very basis of the order, highlighting that the state itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.

It had termed the order discriminatory, pointing out that the state, despite being one of the largest employers of women, has not implemented a similar provision for its own workforce.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

