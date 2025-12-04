From Car Rides To Private Dinner: Here's A Look At PM Modi & Putin's Old Videos Showing Bonhomie Between The Two Leaders | X

New Delhi: As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to land in New Delhi for a tightly-timed 27-hour-visit, previous moments of bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are drawing renewed attention online.

This is also Putin's first trip to India in four years and the first since the Ukraine conflict began.

Here's a look back at the bond the two leaders have shared in the past:

1. Confidential car ride at SCO summit

One of the most widely shared videos features Modi and Putin travelling together in the Russian President’s Aurus limousine during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting.

The two leaders continued their one-to-one conversation for over 45 minutes even after reaching the venue. Russia’s VestiFM radio reported that they remained inside the vehicle before their delegations joined them. Commentators in Moscow described the exchange as unusually private and noted that Putin briefed Modi on outcomes of the Alaska dialogue with Washington. CNN had earlier quoted Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev as saying the Alaska talks were “definitely productive”.

Putin says he briefed Prime Minister @narendramodi about the negotiations with Trump in Alaska.



Meanwhile, Pakistan isn’t even briefed about negotiations in its own backyard. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfJmBCzXuE — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) September 3, 2025

2. The informal dinner at Putin’s private residence in Moscow

Another set of videos traces back to Modi’s July 2024 trip to Moscow, where Putin hosted him for an informal dinner at his personal residence. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had described the engagement as a meeting between “two close friends and trusted partners”.

The absence of formal notes allowed both leaders to discuss key bilateral and global issues in a relaxed setting. Footage released by the Russian Embassy showed Putin driving Modi around the residence grounds in an electric vehicle. Modi is now returning the gesture by hosting Putin for a private dinner in New Delhi.

🚨⚡️ President Vladimir Putin begins his official visit today, meeting PM Narendra Modi for an informal dinner upon arrival.



-: Defense Minister Andrey Belousov landed moments earlier to attend the Russian-Indian Military Cooperation meeting. https://t.co/jEndxzxB77 pic.twitter.com/KUkX5NsTYk — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) December 4, 2025

3. Warm embraces and summit chemistry

Several clips from summits highlight the leaders’ familiar greetings, including warm hugs and extended handshakes. Videos from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gatherings show them speaking informally with other heads of state, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. A notable image from the 2024 BRICS summit also captures a warm embrace between the two leaders, reinforcing long observed commentary about their personal chemistry.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russian President Putin and India's Prime Minister Modi hug at BRICS Summit.



Russian President Putin to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Modi at BRICS Summit tomorrow in Russia.#Russia #ViralVideos#Iran #Modiji #PMModi #PMModiInRussia pic.twitter.com/1feCYEVTJP — Rajendra Rai (@RajendraRai_321) October 22, 2024

4. The horse stable tour at Novo Ogaryovo

Another highly circulated sequence comes from Modi’s visit to Putin’s Novo Ogaryovo residence, where the Russian President showed him his stables and horses. The two leaders were filmed feeding the horses and watching a performance featuring riders carrying the flags of India and Russia. They later travelled in an electric vehicle around the compound and held informal discussions ahead of dinner. The interaction was seen as a deliberate display of personal camaraderie.

Russian President Putin shows his horses to Indian PM Modi pic.twitter.com/LoSZIq4qPk — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 8, 2024

Putin’s current visit comes as India seeks to balance strategic autonomy while relying on Russia for defence supplies, crude oil and fertilisers. Moscow continues to emphasise the depth of the partnership.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia has stood “shoulder to shoulder” with India during key phases of nation building. Indian officials note that the annual summit mechanism, launched during Putin’s first visit in 2000, has helped maintain continuity, with this year marking the 23rd edition.