 'Children Dying, Elderly Suffering': Opposition Protests At Parliament Over Govt's Inaction On Air Pollution Crisis - Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Children Dying, Elderly Suffering': Opposition Protests At Parliament Over Govt's Inaction On Air Pollution Crisis - Videos

'Children Dying, Elderly Suffering': Opposition Protests At Parliament Over Govt's Inaction On Air Pollution Crisis - Videos

Opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, protested at Parliament wearing oxygen masks, condemning the Centre’s inadequate response to worsening air pollution in northern India. They criticized PM Modi’s "enjoy the weather" remark and demanded urgent government action and a parliamentary discussion to address the crisis affecting children and the elderly.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
'Children Dying, Elderly Suffering': Opposition Protests At Parliament Over Govt's Inaction On Air Pollution Crisis - Videos | ANI

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday staged a protest at the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises, criticising the Centre for what it described as inadequate measures to address the escalating air pollution crisis across central and northern India.

The MPs were seen wearing oxygen masks and holding a banner aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Enjoy the weather remark", made at the start of the Winter Session.

Amid chants demanding a discussion on air pollution in Parliament, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the demonstration outside the Parliament building.

Read Also
Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended...
article-image

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi's Statement

FPJ Shorts
'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
Transformers & Rectifiers Secures ₹53.33 Crore Order From The Power Grid Corporation
Transformers & Rectifiers Secures ₹53.33 Crore Order From The Power Grid Corporation
Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained
Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

Speaking to reporters, Sonia Gandhi said, "We want the government to act on this (air pollution). Small children are dying, and many elderly people like me are also facing severe difficulties."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Statement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the Centre, asserting that air pollution should not be viewed as a "political issue" and calling for urgent government action.

"How can someone enjoy the weather? Small children are struggling to breathe, and the elderly are facing serious problems. The situation worsens every year, yet no concrete action is taken. We have repeatedly said that the government must act, and we all stand together on this issue. This is not a political matter," she said.

Read Also
Pilots’ Body FIP Blames IndiGo Hiring Freeze For Cancellations, Urges DGCA To Reallocate Slots
article-image

Congress MP Ajay Maken's Statement

Congress MP Ajay Maken, pointing to the worsening air quality despite what he termed a "double-engine government" in Delhi, contrasted the current scenario with the period when the UPA was in power.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "When our government was in power 15 years ago, we overhauled the entire transport system and introduced 6,000 CNG buses to control pollution in Delhi. Since then, no new buses have been added… Unless construction is regulated, pollution in Delhi will not decrease."

Additionally, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar submitted notices seeking a discussion on the deteriorating air quality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched

Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception -...

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception -...