'Children Dying, Elderly Suffering': Opposition Protests At Parliament Over Govt's Inaction On Air Pollution Crisis - Videos | ANI

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday staged a protest at the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises, criticising the Centre for what it described as inadequate measures to address the escalating air pollution crisis across central and northern India.

The MPs were seen wearing oxygen masks and holding a banner aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Enjoy the weather remark", made at the start of the Winter Session.

Amid chants demanding a discussion on air pollution in Parliament, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the demonstration outside the Parliament building.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in front of Makar Dwar on Parliament premises over air pollution issue. pic.twitter.com/BoEeQQPdkH — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex, raising their voice against Delhi’s toxic air crisis.



When children are choking and families are suffering, silence is not an option.



The government must act NOW! pic.twitter.com/WydmCyveK4 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2025

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi's Statement

Speaking to reporters, Sonia Gandhi said, "We want the government to act on this (air pollution). Small children are dying, and many elderly people like me are also facing severe difficulties."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Statement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the Centre, asserting that air pollution should not be viewed as a "political issue" and calling for urgent government action.

"How can someone enjoy the weather? Small children are struggling to breathe, and the elderly are facing serious problems. The situation worsens every year, yet no concrete action is taken. We have repeatedly said that the government must act, and we all stand together on this issue. This is not a political matter," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs protest in front of Makar Dwar on Parliament premises over air pollution issue. pic.twitter.com/pma2o4Ehnx — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

Congress MP Ajay Maken's Statement

Congress MP Ajay Maken, pointing to the worsening air quality despite what he termed a "double-engine government" in Delhi, contrasted the current scenario with the period when the UPA was in power.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "When our government was in power 15 years ago, we overhauled the entire transport system and introduced 6,000 CNG buses to control pollution in Delhi. Since then, no new buses have been added… Unless construction is regulated, pollution in Delhi will not decrease."

Additionally, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar submitted notices seeking a discussion on the deteriorating air quality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)