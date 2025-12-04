 IndiGo Flight From Medina To Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat
Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representational Image)

An IndiGo flight, 6E 058, travelling from Medina to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday after an alleged bomb threat, news agency ANI reported, citing airport sources. The flight was carrying 180 passengers and six crew members.

A spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport issued a statement confirming the incident and said that a thorough inspection of the aircraft by the Bomb Squad and CISF is underway.

“A flight from Medina to Hyderabad was made to land at Ahmedabad Airport after a bomb threat was reported on board by the pilot to ATC. The flight, IndiGo 6E 058, had over 180 passengers and six crew members on board. It was diverted and landed safely at Ahmedabad around 12 pm following the bomb threat. At present, the Bomb Squad and CISF are carrying out a thorough inspection of the aircraft. An FIR will be registered in the case,” the statement read.

This incident comes on the heels of the December 2 case in which an IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad was forced to make an unscheduled emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday morning after authorities received a serious bomb threat.

