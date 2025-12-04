 Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning result for December 4, 2025, will be declared live at 1 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay connected as we update the complete winner list here for all ticket holders who want to check their lottery results.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery December 4, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can easily check the Nagaland State Lottery results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, playing the lottery is legal in only 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular because of their high prize money, often with a first prize of ₹1 Crore.

Another major reason for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal lotteries can cost as little as ₹6, making them accessible even to people from humble backgrounds while still offering huge winning opportunities. This balance of low ticket cost and big prize money makes these lotteries highly attractive across the country.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

