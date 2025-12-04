Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts | IANS

Jaipur: Cold wave gripped Rajasthan, with several cities recording temperatures below ten degrees Celsius.

Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature at 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Lunaksar at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Most cities reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying winter conditions.

Vanasthali recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Alwar (5.0 degrees Celsius), Pilani (5.4 degrees Celsius), Sikar (3.8 degrees Celsius), Karauli (6.3 degrees Celsius), Dausa (4.8 degrees Celsius), Jhunjhunu (6.1 degrees Celsius), Nagaur (4.0 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast a cold wave alert for three days, beginning Thursday.

It warned that cold conditions will intensify and issued a yellow alert in parts of the state.

A yellow alert has been issued for Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu on December 4 and 5 due to expected cold-wave conditions.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, weather conditions will remain clear across the state over the next week, but cold winds are expected to strengthen further.

Night temperatures are likely to fall by another 1–2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, besides minimum temperature, maximum temperatures also saw a noticeable drop on Wednesday, with all cities recording below 30 degrees Celsius.

Sirohi was the coldest during the day at 21.6 degrees Celsius, while cities such as Sriganganagar, Phalodi, Bikaner, Churu, Karauli, and Hanumangarh recorded below-average day temperatures.

Cold winds intensified the chill in the air in the Shekhawati belt, where temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The Meteorological Department expects the cold wave conditions to continue for the next two days, with northern Rajasthan likely to witness the sharpest decline.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to fall.

