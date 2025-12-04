 Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts

Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts

Rajasthan is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures falling below 10°C in many cities. Fatehpur recorded the lowest at 2.2°C. The Met Department issued a yellow alert for parts of the state, warning that cold winds will intensify and night temperatures may drop further over the next two days. Residents have been advised to take precautions as winter conditions deepen.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts | IANS

Jaipur: Cold wave gripped Rajasthan, with several cities recording temperatures below ten degrees Celsius.

Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature at 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Lunaksar at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Most cities reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying winter conditions.

Vanasthali recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Alwar (5.0 degrees Celsius), Pilani (5.4 degrees Celsius), Sikar (3.8 degrees Celsius), Karauli (6.3 degrees Celsius), Dausa (4.8 degrees Celsius), Jhunjhunu (6.1 degrees Celsius), Nagaur (4.0 degrees Celsius).

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Crashes To ₹90.43 Against The Dollar, Families Fear What The Next Wave Of Costs Will Bring?
Rupee Crashes To ₹90.43 Against The Dollar, Families Fear What The Next Wave Of Costs Will Bring?
Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended From TMC
Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended From TMC
India Set To Witness Steady But Earnings‑Reliant Market, With Nifty Likely To Reach 29,000, Implying Upside of 11.4%
India Set To Witness Steady But Earnings‑Reliant Market, With Nifty Likely To Reach 29,000, Implying Upside of 11.4%
Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe
Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe
Read Also
Odisha: Artist Creates Sand Animation To Welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin To India; Video
article-image

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast a cold wave alert for three days, beginning Thursday.

It warned that cold conditions will intensify and issued a yellow alert in parts of the state.

A yellow alert has been issued for Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu on December 4 and 5 due to expected cold-wave conditions.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, weather conditions will remain clear across the state over the next week, but cold winds are expected to strengthen further.

Read Also
'Chairs, Punches Fly': Shortage Of Rasgullas In Wedding Turns Into Full Blown Fight Between Bride &...
article-image

Night temperatures are likely to fall by another 1–2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, besides minimum temperature, maximum temperatures also saw a noticeable drop on Wednesday, with all cities recording below 30 degrees Celsius.

Sirohi was the coldest during the day at 21.6 degrees Celsius, while cities such as Sriganganagar, Phalodi, Bikaner, Churu, Karauli, and Hanumangarh recorded below-average day temperatures.

Cold winds intensified the chill in the air in the Shekhawati belt, where temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Read Also
Pilots’ Body FIP Blames IndiGo Hiring Freeze For Cancellations, Urges DGCA To Reallocate Slots
article-image

The Meteorological Department expects the cold wave conditions to continue for the next two days, with northern Rajasthan likely to witness the sharpest decline.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to fall.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended...

Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended...

IndiGo Flight From Medina To Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat

IndiGo Flight From Medina To Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Floral Tributes To Former President R. Venkataraman On His Birth...

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Floral Tributes To Former President R. Venkataraman On His Birth...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts

Rajasthan Shivers: Sub-10°C Temperatures Sweep Multiple Districts