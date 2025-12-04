'Chairs, Punches Fly': Shortage Of Rasgullas In Wedding Turns Into Full Blown Fight Between Bride & Groom's Families In Bodh Gaya Hotel; Video

Shortage Of Rasgulla In Wedding Turns Into Full Blown Fight Between Bride & Groom's Families In Bodh Gaya Hotel | X/@BSTVlive

Bodh Gaya: A chaotic scene unfolded in a wedding in Bihar's Bodh Gaya after the bride and the groom's families exchanged blows over a shortage of rasgulla. The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the hotel where the wedding was taking place, and the video surfaced online.

According to reports, after the incident, the wedding was called off. The video shows both sides throwing chairs, hurling punches, and pushing each other inside the wedding venue after the scarcity of the sweets.

Dramatic Video Of The Fight:

The incident took place on November 29. Notably, the bride's family was staying at the same hotel. After performing initial rituals, the bride and groom were reportedly going to the mandap for taking 'seven pheras'. Notably, it is a ritual where couples take seven rounds around the fire and make lifelong promises.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, after the fight, the bride's family filed a dowry case against the groom's family. So far, there are no reports of any arrest. The police have not yet responded to the incident.

Brawl At Haridwar Wedding:

A similar incident took place in April this year, when a woman called off her wedding and returned the wedding procession after a brawl erupted during the ribbon cutting ceremony in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The incidnet was caught on camera. The people involved in thje brawl torn each others clothes.

The groom had just entered the venue with his wedding procession from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, when a few of his friends allegedly made inappropriate comments about the bride’s female relatives during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bride’s side objected strongly to the remarks after which an argument erupted between both sides. Soon the argument turned into a physical fight.