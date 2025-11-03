 Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video
Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video

What was meant to be a night of music, laughter, and festivity quickly descended into chaos as guests crowded around the chicken fry counter.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Bijnor: A wedding feast in Bijnor turned from celebration to commotion when a tug-of-war over chicken leg pieces at the buffet counter erupted into a full-blown brawl between the bride’s and groom’s sides.

Feast Turns into Free-for-All

Tempers flared when one side allegedly received more leg pieces than the other, leading to an argument that escalated within moments into a fistfight, with plates flying and guests shouting.

Tempers flared when one side allegedly received more leg pieces than the other, leading to an argument that escalated within moments into a fistfight, with plates flying and guests shouting.

Panic and Injuries Amid the Chaos

“There was a huge rush at the chicken fry counter. Everyone wanted the leg piece,” said one guest with a chuckle. “Before anyone realised what was happening, people started pushing, shouting, and then fighting. Women and children were caught in the stampede.”

Amid the confusion, a heart patient collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is said to be serious, according to local reports.

Viral Videos Capture the Madness

Videos from the event show guests running chaotically, throwing punches, and shouting, turning the banquet hall into a scene of total disorder — all over fried chicken.

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And...
Police Called to Calm the Feast

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and had to separate the two sides. Officers reportedly stayed at the venue until the wedding rituals were completed under their watchful supervision.

As one officer dryly remarked, “We’ve handled fights over dowry and DJ volume, but this was the first time we had to intervene over chicken legs.”

