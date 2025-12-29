Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Closure Of All Schools Till January 1, Directs Statewide Relief Measures

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: In view of the prevailing severe cold wave conditions across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till January 1. The directive applies to all educational boards, including ICSE, CBSE and the UP Board.

CM Warns Of Strict Action Against Negligence In Implementing Orders

The Chief Minister said the safety of children is the top priority during the intense cold spell and warned that any negligence in implementing the order would invite strict action. He instructed the education department and district administrations to ensure immediate compliance across the state.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed senior government and administrative officers to remain in the field and closely monitor ground conditions. He said adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be made at public places in all districts to provide relief to people affected by the cold.

Night Shelters To Be Fully Functional With Proper Facilities

The Chief Minister also issued specific instructions regarding the operation of night shelters across the state. He said no person should be forced to sleep in the open during the freezing conditions. Officials were directed to ensure that all night shelters are fully functional and equipped with essential facilities, including bedding, blankets and proper cleanliness.

Emphasising timely relief, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the needy and ensure that relief material and shelter reach them without delay. He said district administrations will be held accountable for any lapse in providing protection to vulnerable sections during the cold wave.