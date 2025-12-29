 Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Closure Of All Schools Till January 1, Directs Statewide Relief Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSevere Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Closure Of All Schools Till January 1, Directs Statewide Relief Measures

Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Closure Of All Schools Till January 1, Directs Statewide Relief Measures

The Chief Minister said the safety of children is the top priority during the intense cold spell and warned that any negligence in implementing the order would invite strict action. He instructed the education department and district administrations to ensure immediate compliance across the state.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: In view of the prevailing severe cold wave conditions across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till January 1. The directive applies to all educational boards, including ICSE, CBSE and the UP Board.

CM Warns Of Strict Action Against Negligence In Implementing Orders

The Chief Minister said the safety of children is the top priority during the intense cold spell and warned that any negligence in implementing the order would invite strict action. He instructed the education department and district administrations to ensure immediate compliance across the state.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed senior government and administrative officers to remain in the field and closely monitor ground conditions. He said adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be made at public places in all districts to provide relief to people affected by the cold.

FPJ Shorts
Election-Time Crackdown In Bhiwandi: Former Mayor Vilas Patil And Son Booked For Allegedly Offering Road Work To Sway Voters
Election-Time Crackdown In Bhiwandi: Former Mayor Vilas Patil And Son Booked For Allegedly Offering Road Work To Sway Voters
Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes Away In Chennai
Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes Away In Chennai
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium
Read Also
Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes...
article-image

Night Shelters To Be Fully Functional With Proper Facilities

The Chief Minister also issued specific instructions regarding the operation of night shelters across the state. He said no person should be forced to sleep in the open during the freezing conditions. Officials were directed to ensure that all night shelters are fully functional and equipped with essential facilities, including bedding, blankets and proper cleanliness.

Emphasising timely relief, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the needy and ensure that relief material and shelter reach them without delay. He said district administrations will be held accountable for any lapse in providing protection to vulnerable sections during the cold wave.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes...

Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes...

Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat

Tamil Nadu Congress-DMK Alliance Faces Tensions As Power Sharing Demands Raise Political Heat

Children Delighted To Receive Blessings And Chocolates From UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Children Delighted To Receive Blessings And Chocolates From UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At...

'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...