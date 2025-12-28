Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes Away In Chennai

Acclaimed documentary film maker S c passed away in Chennai on Sunday. | X

Chennai: Acclaimed documentary film maker S Krishnaswamy passed away in Chennai on Sunday. A product of the Columbia University he had founded the Krishnaswamy Associates in 1963 and made several well known documentaries over the past many decades.

‘Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi’ gains international recognition

His four-hour long docu-film ‘Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi’ – traversing 5,000 years of subcontinental history, had received international acclaim. Warner Brothers had acquired the rights for its distribution.

He had also brought out a documentary ‘After a 1000 days of Terror’ on the infamous Operation Blue Star and ‘Paradise Regained’ on the ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka.

Awarded the Padma Shri in 2009, Krishnaswamy had also received the Dr V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to documentary films. He was also internationally recognised through the Honor Summus Award of the Watumull Foundation, Hawaii, the Lifetime Achievement Award (2005) at the U.S. International Film & Video Festival, Los Angeles (1987).