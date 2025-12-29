 Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface
A man was killed after two coaches of the Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express caught fire near Yalamanchili, about 66 km from Visakhapatnam, around 12:45 am. The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram. The affected coaches were detached, passengers were shifted, and forensic teams are probing the cause of the fire.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface | X @vani_mehrotra

Visakhapatnam: A man was killed after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire at Yalamanchili, about 66 km from here, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.

Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface
The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.

Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

