Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface | X @vani_mehrotra

Visakhapatnam: A man was killed after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire at Yalamanchili, about 66 km from here, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.

BREAKING: Two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express catch fire in Andhra Pradesh's Yalamanchili.



The incident was reported at nearly 12.45 am on Monday. There were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another.



The dead body of a passenger was recovered… pic.twitter.com/58JL7NiC9t — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 29, 2025

The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.

The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.

Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said.

