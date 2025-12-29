 'I Am Tired And Scared': Unnao Convict’s Daughter Ishita Sengar Breaks Silence Amid Supreme Court Stay On Release
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Unnao Convict’s Daughter Ishita Sengar Breaks Silence Amid Supreme Court Stay On Release |

Lucknow: Eight years after the Unnao rape case shook the country, Ishita Sengar, the younger daughter of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has spoken publicly about her pain, saying she is exhausted, frightened and gradually losing faith after years of silence and abuse.

In an emotional open letter posted on social media on Monday, Ishita said she had waited for eight years before sharing her feelings with the country. She wrote that the prolonged ordeal had taken a heavy toll on her mental health, forcing her to speak out now.

Ishita alleged that she had been repeatedly targeted on social media over the years, facing extreme and disturbing comments. She claimed that users had told her she should be raped and killed, leaving her traumatised and fearful.

Her letter comes at a time when the Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of her father in the Unnao rape case. The apex court put on hold the December 23 order of the Delhi High Court and directed that Kuldeep Singh Sengar should not be released from jail in the case.

article-image

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP legislator from Unnao, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the high profile rape case that had wide political and legal ramifications in Uttar Pradesh.

The Unnao case continues to resonate years later, not only through ongoing legal developments but also through the personal trauma experienced by those linked to the case, as reflected in Ishita Sengar’s lette

