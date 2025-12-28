'Out Of Luck': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At Himself As Indian Openers Fall Soon After His Arrival At Stadium During IND W vs SL W 4th T20I

Shashi Tharoor At Greenfield International Stadium | X

Thiruvananthapuram, December 28: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday shared his experience of attending the fourth ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Greenfield International Stadium. His social media post offered a light moment during the ongoing IND W vs SL W T20I match. He claimed that he was out of luck as soon as he reached the stadium to spectate the game.

Tharoor said that his flight from Delhi was delayed, which meant he reached the stadium in the 15th over, when India were strongly placed at 162 without losing a wicket.

Soon after he took his seat, both Indian openers were dismissed in quick time. Reacting to the sudden fall of wickets, Tharoor took a dig in his social media post that he might have brought bad luck with him.

Shashi Tharoor said in the post, "Am at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the 4th #INDWvsSLW ODI. After a delayed flight from Delhi , I arrived in the 15th over, with India 148 for no loss. Had barely settled down when both openers fell! Guess I am out of luck — and worse that I might have brought bad luck in with me!"

Unfortunately, the fall of wickets which Tharoor mentioned in his viral social media post were the only which India lost in their entire innings. Batting first, both Indian openers managed to score half-centuries each.

Smrithi Mandhana and Shafali Verma opened the innings for the team and were going strong until the 15th over with both crossing the 50-runs mark. Shafali Verma was the first one to get out on the individual score of 79 runs in 46 balls with 12 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of over 170. Smrithi Mandhana also lost her wicket in quick succession in the next over at an individual score of 80 runs in 48 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Team India set a mammoth target of 221 runs in 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. Team India won the match with 30 runs as Sri Lanka managed to score only 191 runs in their 20 overs with the fall of 6 wickets.

Shashi Tharoor's social media post quickly went viral on social media with the internet users and cricket fans reacting to the coincidence and sharing humurous responses.