SportVot And Novus Solutions Partner To Enhance Digital Engagement In Golf, Starting With The Biggest Golf League From South India

Bengaluru, December 2025: Sports technology platform SportVot and golf-tech company Novus Solutions have partnered to bring a more engaging digital experience to competitive golf in India. The collaboration will begin with the KGA Premier League (KPL), organised by the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) and scheduled to start in the month of January with Player Auctions and ending in March with the Grand Finale at the Karnataka Golf Club, Bengaluru.

The partnership brings together SportVot’s live production and streaming capabilities with Novus Solutions’ Online Golf App for Live Scoring and allied digital tools with the shared aim of making golf more engaging and easier to follow for players, teams, and viewers. As part of this collaboration, live coverage of KGA Premier League will be complemented by integrated live scoring elements, allowing audiences to stay connected with the game as it unfolds.

KGA Premier League is one of the largest team-based golf leagues in India, featuring 24 teams and 432 playing members competing for the coveted league title. Known for its competitiveness and strong community participation, the tournament provides a natural platform for enhanced digital engagement.

Siddhant Agarwal, Founder of SportVot, said: “Golf demands restraint in how it is presented. The goal is not to add noise, but to bring clarity and continuity to the viewing experience. Through this partnership, we’re able to combine thoughtful production with meaningful data, delivering coverage that respects the flow of the game while making it easier to follow.”

Saday Tiwari, Founder of Novus Solutions, added: Technology plays an important role in how modern golf leagues operate and engage their members. This partnership is about bringing together production and live scoring to support the league and its players.

With KGA Premier League as the starting point, SportVot and Novus Solutions aim to work together to strengthen how golf tournaments are experienced both on and off the course, supporting organisers, players, and viewers through simple and effective digital integration.