Sportvot x FPJ: Wyscout Wardogs Clinch HUDL Football League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win

The HUDL Football League, held on 27th December 2025 in Mumbai, concluded bon a dramatic note with a tense and closely contested final match that lived up to the expectations of a championship showdown. The tournament brought together competitive sides and showcased high-intensity football, drawing enthusiastic support from players, officials, and spectators alike.

In the final, Wyscout Wardogs and Instat Vipers were locked in a tactical battle that ended in a 0–0 draw at full time. Both teams displayed exceptional defensive discipline and organization, limiting clear goal-scoring chances and ensuring that neither side could break the deadlock during regulation play. The midfield battle was intense, with both teams pressing hard and maintaining compact defensive lines, resulting in a gripping but scoreless contest.

With no goals separating the teams, the championship was decided by a penalty shootout, adding to the drama of the occasion. Wyscout Wardogs showed remarkable composure under pressure, converting six of their penalties, while Instat Vipers managed four. The calm and clinical execution by the Wardogs ultimately proved decisive, sealing a 6–4 victory in the shootout and crowning them champions of the HUDL Football League.

The final served as a fitting conclusion to the tournament, highlighting the competitive spirit, resilience, and mental strength required at the highest level of the league, with Wyscout Wardogs emerging as deserved winners after a hard-fought battle.

