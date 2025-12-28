 Who Was Hugh Morris? Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Former England Opener, Glamorgan Captain And Ex-ECB Chief Who Passed Away At 62
Who Was Hugh Morris? Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Former England Opener, Glamorgan Captain And Ex-ECB Chief Who Passed Away At 62

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed deep sadness on the passing of former England cricketer Hugh Morris on Sunday. Shastri shared an emotional message on social media to remember his former teammate and captain.

December 28, 2025
Mumbai, December 28: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed deep sadness on the passing of former England cricketer Hugh Morris on Sunday. Shastri shared an emotional message on social media to remember his former teammate and captain.

In his tweet, Shastri said he was "really gutted" to hear about Morris' death and paid tribute to his honesty and leadership. Calling him by his nickname "Baanas," Shastri said Morris always did his job with integrity and commitment. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Morris' family, ending the message with a mark of respect for the former cricketer.

He said in the post, "Really gutted to hear of the passing of teammate and captain Hugh Morris. Baanas, God bless your soul. You were honest in whatever you did, and did a bloody good job. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Respect. @GlamCricket @ECB_cricket @ivivianrichards."

Who Was Hugh Morris?

Hugh Morris was a respected Welsh cricketer and administrator who played three Test matches for England in 1991. A left-handed opening batsman, he spent most of his playing career with Glamorgan, becoming the county's youngest captain at just 22 and later leading them to major titles, including the 1993 Sunday League and the 1997 County Championship.

After retiring, Morris held several senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board, including chief executive, before returning to Glamorgan in 2013 as chief executive and director of cricket. Known as an honest and easy-going figure in the game, he was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to cricket and charity. Morris passed away in December 2025 at the age of 62.

