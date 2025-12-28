 Most Runs In Women's Cricket: Smriti Mandhana Scales 10,000-Run Peak In IND Vs SL 4th T20I, Joins Mithali Raj In Rare Club
Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian cricketer and the 4th overall to score 10,000 runs in Women's cricket. The left-hander needed 27 more runs to reach the milestone and did so during the IND vs SL 4th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Mandhana joins Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates in a rare club.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
article-image

After a long wait Smriti Mandhana has etched her name as amongst the greatest players in women's cricket history. Playing the IND vs SL 4th T20I, Mandhana achieved a record only 4 cricketers in women's cricket had achieved before. India's vice-captain reached 10,000 runs across formats once she reached 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mandhana joins Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates in a rare club. The left-hander is already the leading run getter in Women's T20Is for the her nation.

Most international runs in Women’s Cricket

10868 - Mithali Raj (IND)

10652 - Suzie Bates (NZ)

10273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG)

10000* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)

article-image

Mandhana had earlier become the first Indian and only the second to get 4000 runs in Women's T20Is. In ODIs, she has 5322 runs and averaged 48.38. The left-hander, along with Suzie Bates, are the only women's cricketers with over 4000 runs in both ODI and T20Is.

In the 10,000-run club, Mithali Raj and Charlotte Edwards have both retired. Suzie Bates is 38, 8 years senior to Smriti. The Kiwi ace is also out with an injury and remains just 652 ahead. Mandhana has a chance to stake a claim at the top of the run charts and seal her legacy.

