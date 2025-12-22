 Most Runs In T20I: Smriti Mandhana First India Woman To 4000 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Rare Feat During IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I
On her return to the cricket field, Smriti Mandhana etched her name in record books. The left-hander has the second most runs in T20I (Women's), becoming the first Indian women and third overall to breach the 4000-run mark in the format. She joins India Men's superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format last year.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana scores the most runs in calendar year | Image: BCCI Women/X

Smriti Mandhana further ensured her name among the greats during the IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I on Sunday. The left-hander became only the second ever women's cricketer to go past 4000 runs in T20Is. Only New Zealand's Suzie Bates has more runs in the format than the India vice-captain, who scored 25 in Vishakhapatnam.

Overall, only 5 players have scored 4000 or more runs in T20I cricket- both men's and women's. Smriti joins India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the list, which includes Bates and Pakistan's Babar Azam. Mandhana is by far the youngest among the lot and has a real chance at nailing down the top spot in the future.

Most Runs In T20I (Men and Women's)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 4716

Babar Azam (PAK) - 4429

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 4231

Virat Kohli (IND) - 4188

Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 4007*

Mandhana was scratchy in her return to crease. The 30-year-old scored a run-a-ball 25 in what was a rather comfortable chase for the Women in Blue. She played anchor at the top after the loss of Shafali Verma, stitching a vital 54-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues went onto score a match winning half-century to seal a 8-wicket win for the hosts.

Mandhana starred in India's World Cup win, scoring a team high 474 runs at the top of the order. Only Laura Wolvaardt scored more runs than Smriti at the tournament as India ended their wait for a maiden Women's World Cup title.

While she missed out on Sunday, Smriti managed to add another feather to her cap. The left-hander will hope to add a few more when she takes the field again on Tuesday at the same venue.

