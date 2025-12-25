Monty Panesar Names Ravi Shastri As Strong Alternative To Brendon McCullum For England Head Coach Role |

Mumbai, December 25: The debate around England's coaching future has intensified after former spinner Monty Panesar put forward Ravi Shastri's name as a strong alternative to replace Brendon McCullum as the head coach. Monty Panesar's comments come at a time when England's performance under the former New Zealand opener is facing fresh criticism from the fans and former English cricketers after their humiliating 3-0 loss in the Ashes 2025.

England's Ashes 2025 tour against Australia has ended once again ended on a sour note. The one-sided contest has raised doubts over England's high-risk playing style and whether their aggressive approach is suited for the longest version of the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

McCullum joined England as their head coach in 2022 with a clear mandate to transform England's Test cricket. His early months delivered instant results, as England enjoyed a remarkable run of victories. However, the momentum slowed down over time with the results dipping against stronger opponents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

England's defeat started outnumbering their wins mainly in five-test series against India and Australia. Their dismal performance in the ongoing Ashes Test series has added to the growing concerns.

Panesar believes that Shastri has a good track record that makes him suited for the role. He highlighted Shastri's ability to plan and execute success in Australia. He also said that England could benefit from a coach who understands how to challenge the hosts on their own turf and manage the mental grind on away Ashes series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Currently, McCullum has indicated that he wants to continue as the head coach and also admits that decision about his future may rest with others. He is contracted with the England side until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which also includes the next Ashes Series which is to be played in England.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ravi Shastri's tenure with Team India is best remembered for their historic achievements in Australia. India managed to secure their first-ever Test series win in Australia after overcoming a crushing low point early in the series due to a long list of injuries to the key players in the team.

Panesar's comments have added fuel to the already growing debate about the change of leadership after England's Ashes hopes fading once again.