 IND W Vs SL W 3rd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the 3rd T20I on 26 December at Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 7 pm IST. India lead the five-match series 2-0 after dominant wins. Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 69 in the second T20I highlighted India’s strong form as they aim to seal the series early.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Image: BCCI Women/X

The Indian women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka Women in the 3rd T20I of their five-match series on 26 December at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with play scheduled to start at 7 pm IST. This match follows dominant wins for India in the first two T20Is, where they secured a 2-0 lead in the series.

India women have been in impressive form, with standout performances including a powerful 69* by Shafali Verma in the second match that helped chase down Sri Lanka’s total with ease. Their batting depth and strong bowling unit have put pressure on the visitors, and they’ll be aiming to seal the series early with another commanding performance.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, will be eager to regroup after back-to-back defeats and avoid a series sweep. Key players like Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama will need to fire if Sri Lanka are to turn the tide.

With India looking to continue their momentum and Sri Lanka fighting to stay alive, the 3rd T20I promises an exciting contest as both teams eye crucial victories in this bilateral tour.

IND vs SL T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SL T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 26th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.

