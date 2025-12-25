 Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Match Preview; When And Where To Watch Live From MCG, England & Australia Probable Playing XI And More
The Ashes caravan has reached Melbourne for the iconic Boxing Day Test, where Australia and England face off in the fourth test of the Ashes series 2025. With the hosts holding a commanding 3-0 lead, the contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) presents England with a must win situation to keep the rivalry alive.

December 25, 2025
Australia will enter the fourth test brimming with confidence, backed by a relentless pace unit and a settled top order. However, England are expected to bring renewed energy with reshuffled playing eleven as they look to restore pride on one of the grandest cricket stages in the world.

Match Context: What’s at Stake?

Australia: A chance to seal the series in a strong fashion at their favourite Boxing Day venue.

England: Playing for survival, momentum and redemption after a disappointed tour so far.

Venue Factor: The MCG traditionally rewards patience early and offers bounce for fast bowlers as the match wears on.

Match Timings & Schedule (IST)

Date: December 26-30, 2025

Toss: 4:30 AM IST

Start of Play: 5:00 AM IST

Daily Sessions

Session 1: 5:00 – 7:00 AM

Session 2: 7:40 – 9:40 AM

Session 3: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where to Watch In India

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Probable XIs

Australia (12-man squad)

Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson

England

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

The Boxing Day Test is more than just another fixture - it’s a tradition. With Australia sensing a series knockout and England fighting to stay afloat, expect five days of intense cricket, loud crowds and moments that could define this Ashes chapter.

