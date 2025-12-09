 Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named Replacement
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAshes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named Replacement

Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named Replacement

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Ashes after a recurrence of his left-knee injury sustained during the first Test in Perth. Wood will return home for rehabilitation. Matthew Fisher has been called up to the squad. Wood's career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries, including recent knee surgery and an elbow issue before this series.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Brisbane: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of Ashes with a recurrence of the left-knee injury he sustained in the series opener in Perth. He will now return home to begin rehabilitation and recovery, ECB said on Tuesday.

Wood returned after a nine-month absence following knee surgery for the first Test in Perth, managing eight overs before suffering tightness in his left hamstring, though scans later ruled out damage, and he was passed fit to play and had match figures of 0-44 in 11 overs.

The 35-year-old pacer was later sent to a specialist after reporting pain in his knee and was ruled out of the second Test in Brisbane.

Read Also
'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...
article-image

"England and Durham seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes tour of Australia, following a recurrence of the left-knee injury he sustained during the first Test in Perth earlier this month.

FPJ Shorts
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained Stability" Despite Floods
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out

"Wood will return home later this week and work closely with the ECB medical team on his rehabilitation and recovery," ECB said in a statement.

England have called up Matthew Fisher to the squad. The seamer, who has been in Australia with the Lions, will link up with the group this week.

Fisher has played one Test for England so far, in the West Indies in March 2022, when he registered match figures of 1-21 from 27 overs. He has taken two wickets in three games for the Lions this winter, including that of Zak Crawley lbw when England's second string played the senior team in a pre-Ashes warm-up at Lilac Hill.

Read Also
R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode...
article-image

For Wood, the setback is yet another chapter in a career repeatedly disrupted by fitness problems. Before the Perth Test, he had not played red-ball cricket for England in 15 months due to an elbow injury followed by knee surgery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named...

Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named...

'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...

'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...

R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode...

R. Ashwin's Cryptic Post Featuring Sunny Leone Sparks Social Media Buzz As Cricket Fans Decode...

'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

Ashes 2025: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Series, Pat Cummins Set For Comeback

Ashes 2025: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Series, Pat Cummins Set For Comeback