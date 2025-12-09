'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st T20; Video

Image: BCCI/Formula/X

Team India’s T20 skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, brought a dose of fun and energy to the practice session ahead of the much-anticipated first T20 against South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Known for his explosive batting and quick reflexes, Yadav seemed to be in playful spirits during the team’s training, where he was spotted imitating the roaring sound of a Formula 1 car.

As fans looked on with amusement, Yadav mimicked the high-octane noise with a dramatic, “Speed bole toh… (vroom) F1 car,” perfectly capturing the speed and intensity he brings to the pitch. The lighthearted moment highlighted not just Yadav’s sense of humor, but also his infectious enthusiasm that often motivates the team during practice sessions.

With the IND vs SA T20 series set to begin, such moments offer fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and positive energy within the Indian squad. Yadav’s playful antics are a reminder that behind the competitive edge, the team is enjoying the process, keeping spirits high as they prepare to take on a formidable South African side.

As the first ball in Cuttack draws near, fans can expect Yadav to bring both his signature aggressive batting and his lively personality to the field, ensuring that Team India’s preparation is as dynamic as his F1 car imitation.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Arrives In Bhubaneswar Ahead Of His Much-Awaited Comeback Post Injury Layoff; Video

Team India T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, stepping into the spotlight ahead of his much-anticipated return for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa. His arrival brought a wave of optimism to the Indian camp, which has been eagerly awaiting the return of their stylish top-order batsman after an untimely injury kept him out of action.

Gill’s recent absence stemmed from a neck injury he suffered during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The blow not only ruled him out of the remaining Tests but also forced him to miss the ODI series that followed. His sudden exit was a setback for India, which counted heavily on his form and consistency during the tour. Recovery took time, patience and careful management, but the team medical staff monitored his progress closely, ensuring he returned only once fully ready. His return now signals that he has regained full fitness and is ready to compete again at the international level.

The T20I series offers Gill a perfect stage to ease back into rhythm while also strengthening India’s top-order stability. With the team preparing for a packed calendar and building toward marquee tournaments, his role becomes even more critical. Gill’s calm presence, sharp technique and ability to accelerate in the middle overs make him a vital asset, especially against a strong South African bowling unit known for pace and bounce.