IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Black-Marketing Racket Busted In Cuttack As Authorities Arrest 4 Individuals For Selling Tickets At Exorbitant Rates; Claims Report

Just 1 day ahead of the big match between India and South Africa on December 9, local authorities in Cuttack carried out a swift crackdown on suspected ticket scalping operations. The Twin City Commissionerate Police reportedly arrested four individuals on charges of “black-marketing” match tickets, allegedly selling them at inflated prices far above the printed value.

According to police, the arrests happened under two separate police stations: two persons were held by Bidanasi Police and two by Dargha Bazaar Police. Authorities recovered a total of 21 tickets and passes from the accused, which were being offered unofficially for resale at inflated rates.

The arrests send a clear message: scalping will not be tolerated, but they do little to cover up the fact that demand, supply bottlenecks, and opaque ticket distribution continue to enable such illegal trade. For genuine fans who tried to buy tickets legitimately, online or offline, the experience has been frustrating, chaotic, and unfair.

If scalping persists despite controls, such controversies could hurt the reputation of the stadium, possibly undermining efforts to make match-day access fair for all supporters.

Team India T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, stepping into the spotlight ahead of his much-anticipated return for the 5-match T20I series against South Africa. His arrival brought a wave of optimism to the Indian camp, which has been eagerly awaiting the return of their stylish top-order batsman after an untimely injury kept him out of action.

Gill’s recent absence stemmed from a neck injury he suffered during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The blow not only ruled him out of the remaining Tests but also forced him to miss the ODI series that followed. His sudden exit was a setback for India, which counted heavily on his form and consistency during the tour. Recovery took time, patience and careful management, but the team medical staff monitored his progress closely, ensuring he returned only once fully ready. His return now signals that he has regained full fitness and is ready to compete again at the international level.

The T20I series offers Gill a perfect stage to ease back into rhythm while also strengthening India’s top-order stability. With the team preparing for a packed calendar and building toward marquee tournaments, his role becomes even more critical. Gill’s calm presence, sharp technique and ability to accelerate in the middle overs make him a vital asset, especially against a strong South African bowling unit known for pace and bounce.