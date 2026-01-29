RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana & Co Confirm Final Spot After Crushing UP Warriorz By 9 Wickets

Smriti Mandhana & Co Confirm Final Spot After Crushing UPW By 9 Wickets |

Vadodara, January 29: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cruised into the finals of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 after thrashing UP Warriorz by nine wickets in Vadodara on Thursday. It was a do-or-die game for UPW as they had to win their remaining two games to keep themselves alive in the tournament. The final will be held in Vadodara on February 5 and RCB will be waiting for their opponent.

Batting first, UP Warriorz set a formidable target of 143/8 in their 20 overs. RCB openers gave an aggressive start to the chase and managed to keep the momentum going in the entire game. They finished the game in only 13.1 overs and booked their spot in the finals with the captain hitting the winning shot.

RCB opener Grace Harris scored 75 runs off just 37 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes at a strike-rate of over 200. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana opened the innings along with Grace and remained unbeaten after scoring her half-century in just 26 balls.

Nadine de Klarke was the pick of the bowler for RCB as she scalped four wickets in he four overs after giving away only 22 runs. Grace Harris also had a good outing with the ball as she also got two wickets in her four overs.

Lauren Bell was the most economical bowler as she gave away only 21 runs in her four overs and also managed to get one wicket.

Deepti Sharma managed to score her half-century for UP Warriorz as she scored 55 off 43 balls with 6 fours and 1 six and helped her team to cross 140-mark against a disciplined bowling attack. However, the score was not enough for the in-form RCB and they managed to chase the target with seven overs to spare.