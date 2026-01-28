Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil & Other RCB Players Steal Show With Post-Match Dance In WPL 2026; Video 

Image: RcbianOfficial/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women players brought smiles to fans after a WPL 2026 match when a light-hearted moment from the sidelines went viral on social media. RCB pacer Lauren Bell, spinner Shreyanka Patil and a few of their teammates were seen dancing and enjoying themselves shortly after the game, showcasing the relaxed and cheerful atmosphere within the squad.

The brief clip captured the players grooving to music near the boundary, laughing and cheering each other on as they soaked in the post-match mood. Regardless of the result, the moment reflected the strong bond and camaraderie shared by the RCB camp, something that has often stood out during the WPL season.

Lauren Bell, who has been a key part of RCB’s bowling attack, appeared completely at ease alongside Shreyanka Patil, whose energy and enthusiasm have made her a fan favourite. The sight of the players letting loose resonated with supporters, who praised the team for embracing the joy of the game beyond competition.

Such moments continue to highlight the vibrant culture of the Women’s Premier League, where cricket blends seamlessly with celebration. For RCB fans, the dancing clip served as another reminder that their team not only plays with passion but also enjoys every moment together on and off the field.