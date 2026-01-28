Jelena Ostapenko Accidentally Smashes Ball Into Opponent's Face During Heated Moment At Australian Open 2026; VIDEO

Image: Australian Open/X

Tennis fans were left stunned during a doubles match at the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne when Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko accidentally hit her opponent Laura Siegemund in the face with a powerful shot. The incident occurred during a third-round women’s doubles match, where Ostapenko was partnering with veteran Hsieh Su-wei.

The match was well underway and Ostapenko and Hsieh held a strong lead when a routine rally suddenly took an unexpected turn. Ostapenko moved forward and unleashed a two-handed backhand volley that struck Siegemund directly in the face, causing the German player to fall to the ground in shock. Siegemund was visibly shaken but managed to get back on her feet with assistance from her partner, Sofia Kenin. Ostapenko immediately apologised after the point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the scary moment, play continued and Ostapenko and Hsieh went on to win the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the next round of the doubles draw.

The video clip of the incident quickly circulated on social media, drawing reactions from fans and sparking discussions about the unusual occurrence. Many emphasised that the contact appeared accidental and part of the fast-paced nature of tennis at the highest level.

While tense moments are not uncommon in competitive tennis, this incident stood out for how sudden and unexpected it was. Both players continued with professionalism after the episode, and Siegemund was able to carry on with the match.

Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO

American tennis star Coco Gauff showed visible frustration after her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, with a video emerging that captured her smashing a racket inside the locker room following the defeat.

Gauff, who had entered the tournament as one of the strong title contenders, was outplayed by the experienced Svitolina, whose consistency and tactical awareness proved decisive in Melbourne. The loss brought an abrupt end to Gauff’s campaign at the Grand Slam.

In the video circulating on social media, Gauff can be seen forcefully smashing her racket against the locker room floor, a raw display of emotion after the disappointing result. The clip quickly drew attention online, sparking conversations about the immense pressure and expectations faced by top-level athletes.

Despite the early exit, Gauff’s focus will now shift to upcoming tournaments, where she will aim to regain form and momentum following the Australian Open disappointment.