 Funny Scenes! Iga Swiatek Briefly Denied Entry At Australian Open 2026 After Forgetting Accreditation; Video
Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had an unexpected moment at the Australian Open after arriving without her tournament accreditation. Following protocol, security initially denied her entry, unaware of her identity. After a brief verification lasting under two minutes, Swiatek was confirmed and allowed in, creating a light-hearted, relatable moment for fans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: TNT Sports/X

Even the biggest stars can have the most relatable slip-ups. Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek found herself in an unexpected situation at the Australian Open when she arrived without her tournament accreditation, the very pass that grants players access to the grounds.

As per event protocol, security guards did their job by refusing entry, unaware that the person standing before them was the multiple-time Grand Slam champion herself. Rules are rules, and reputation alone wasn’t enough to open the gates.

What followed was a brief but amusing standoff. Swiatek had to prove that she was, in fact, Iga Swiatek. After a short verification process lasting just 1 minute and 56 seconds, her identity was confirmed, and the tennis star was finally allowed in.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing smiles from fans around the world. It served as a reminder that no matter how famous or successful you are, tournament security treats everyone the same, even the world’s best.

For Swiatek, it was just a minor delay in her day. For fans, it was a light-hearted reminder that behind the fierce competitor is a human who can forget her ID like anyone else. Sometimes, even champions have to wait at the gate.

