MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026 Match Report: Mumbai Indians Beat RCB By 15 Runs After Nat-Sciver's Historic Ton

Vadodara, January 26: Mumbai Indians registered a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after producing a strong all-round performance at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Chasing a massive target of 200 runs, RCB fell short despite a late fight, finishing at 184 for 9 in 20 overs, as Mumbai sealed the game comfortably.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's Historic Century Sets the Tone

Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with the bat, scoring a magnificent unbeaten 100 off 57 balls, which included 16 fours and one six. Her historic knock, the first century of WPL history, powered Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 199 for 4.

She was well supported by Hayley Matthews who scored 56 off 39 balls as the pair stitched together a crucial partnership that laid the foundation for Mumbai's big score.

RCB Struggle Despite Richa Ghosh's Brave Effort

In reply, RCB lost early wickets and never fully recovered. Richa Ghosh fought hard till the end, scoring 90 off 50 balls, hitting ten fours and six sixes, but lacked support from the other batters.

Nadine de Klerk chipped in with 28 off 20 balls, but the asking rate proved too high in the final overs.

Mumbai Bowlers Keep Things Under Control

Mumbai's bowlers maintained pressure throughout the chase. Hayley Matthews impressed with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Shabnim Ismail claimed two wickets to derail RCB's chase.

The fielding unit also backed up the bowlers with sharp catches and tight ground work.

Match Summary

Mumbai Indians: 199/4 (20 overs)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 184/9 (20 overs)

Result: Mumbai Indians won

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium