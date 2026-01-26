 WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Vadodara, January 26: Nat Sciver-Brunt slammed a brilliant half-century to put Mumbai Indians in a strong position against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after the latter won the toss and chose to bowl at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 54 off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and one six, and played the anchor role as Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark with ease so far.

RCB Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first, hoping to strike early. While they managed to pick up one wicket in the powerplay, Mumbai’s top order quickly took control of the innings.

Sciver-Brunt and Matthews Build Solid Partnership

After the early dismissal of Sajeevan Sajana, Sciver-Brunt stitched together a strong partnership with Hayley Matthews, who was unbeaten on 37 off 30 balls. The duo rotated the strike well and punished loose deliveries to keep the run rate high.

At the end of 11.4 overs, Mumbai Indians were placed at 102 for 1.

Lauren Bell Takes the Only Wicket

RCB’s lone success came through Lauren Bell, who trapped Sajeevan Sajana lbw for 7 runs. Bell bowled an impressive spell, finishing with figures of 3 overs, 14 runs, and 1 wicket, making her the standout bowler for RCB so far.

RCB Bowling Summary

Lauren Bell: 3 overs, 14 runs, 1 wicket

Sayali Satghare: 2 overs, 18 runs

Arundhati Reddy: 2 overs, 16 runs

Nadine de Klerk: 2 overs, 20 runs

Shreyanka Patil: 1.6 overs, 29 runs

Radha Yadav: 1 over, 8 runs

Match Details

Toss: RCB won the toss and elected to bowl

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium

