 WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Strikes Early As RCB Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
Bell removed Sajeevan Sajana, trapping her lbw for 7 runs off 7 balls, as Mumbai Indians lost their first wicket inside the first three overs.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Lauren Bell Strikes Early As RCB Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians | X

Vadodara, January 26: England pacer Lauren Bell gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a perfect start by taking the first wicket after RCB won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Bell removed Sajeevan Sajana, trapping her lbw for 7 runs off 7 balls, as Mumbai Indians lost their first wicket inside the first three overs.

RCB Win Toss, Choose to Bowl

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and decided to bowl first to make early use of the conditions. The decision paid off quickly as Bell struck in her opening spell.

Mumbai Indians 20/1 After 3 Overs

After three overs, Mumbai Indians were 20 for 1. Hayley Matthews was unbeaten on 7 off 7 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt was on 4 from 4 deliveries. Both batters hit one boundary each.

Lauren Bell Leads RCB Bowling Attack

Lauren Bell finished her spell with figures of 2 overs, 11 runs and 1 wicket, maintaining good control. Sayali Satghare bowled one over and conceded 9 runs without taking a wicket so far.

Match Details

Toss: RCB won the toss and elected to bowl

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahilafirdous (WK), Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (WK), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

