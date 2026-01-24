 RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Snap Smriti Mandhana & Co's Winning Run, Seal Dominating 7-Wicket To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Delhi Capitals have ended RCB's winning run in the WPL 2026 with a dominant performance at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Baroda. The 3-time finalists knocked out the table toppers for just 109 in an inspired bowling performance by Marizanne Kapp and Nandni Sharma. In the chase, Laura Wolvaardt held anchor with a fine 42 to seal a NRR boosting 7-wicket win.

Sreehari Menon
Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
In need of a win to stay alive in the playoffs race, Delhi Capitals produced their best performance of WPL 2026 on Saturday. Capitals knocked over table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their lowest score in a dominating performance at Vadodara. Chasing a modest target, the three-time finalists pulled off a professional job, significantly boosting their net run-rate.

The win helped Delhi climbed to second in the points table behind RCB who retain their top spot. The 2024 champions were on a 5-game win streak before tasting their first loss of the 2026 campaign. Smriti Mandhana's side have already qualified for the playoffs, while Delhi have given their chances a shot in the arm with this result.

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and opted to field first. Sent in to bat, captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 38 with the help of six fours and one six, but all her other teammates struggled. Eight batters fell for single-digit scores with the DC bowlers stifling them all through.

Nandi Sharma struck thrice while Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani all helped themselves to two wickets apiece.

