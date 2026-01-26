 MS Dhoni Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2026 As CSK Eye Sixth Title
Chennai Super Kings shared a video of MS Dhoni batting in the nets ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The 44-year-old focused on defence and back-foot play, drawing excitement from fans. Despite a poor 2025 season where CSK finished last, the five-time champions will again rely on Dhoni’s experience as they target a record sixth title.

article-image
Ranchi: India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s trophy-collecting icon MS Dhoni started batting practice ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The official CSK Instagram handle posted a video of the 44-year-old legend's practice session, focusing on defence and strong back-foot play.

"A treat, every time he bats. Superfans, you know what time it is," said the caption of CSK's post.

With his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in red-hot form in domestic cricket, CSK, the five-time champions, still have 44-year-old superstar Dhoni as their marquee player, and they would be aiming to make it six titles this season.

Last season, CSK finished at the bottom, with just four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni had a lacklustre season, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad's absence due to injury. Fans would be hoping that the 'Finisher Thala' will unleash his fury after a tough 2025 season, with the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the franchise in a trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), putting Dhoni's future in the spotlight.

Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, with a strike rate of 137.45 and 24 fifties with a best score of 84*.

article-image

The emergence of young, hard-hitting stars Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel was the best thing for CSK last season. Ahead of this season, they got two record-breaking buys in UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crores, making them the most expensive uncapped players in tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings: Full squad for IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 Cr), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 Cr), Ma

