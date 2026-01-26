 WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty

WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty

Bell dismissed Hayley Matthews for 56 off 39 balls, ending a strong stand that had put Mumbai in complete control.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews After Fifty | X

Vadodara, January 26: England pacer Lauren Bell provided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a much-needed breakthrough by breaking the dangerous partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews during Mumbai Indians innings at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Bell dismissed Hayley Matthews for 56 off 39 balls, ending a strong stand that had put Mumbai in complete control. Matthews struck nine boundaries during her fluent knock before being removed in the 15th over.

Mumbai Indians 147/2 After 14.3 Overs

At the time of the breakthrough, Mumbai Indians were 147 for 2 in 14.3 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 75 off 41 balls, continuing her aggressive innings that included 12 fours and one six.

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
'I Need To Have Surgery...': DJ Snake CANCELS India 2026 Six-City Tour Over Health Issues, Says He'll Be Back 'Stronger'
'I Need To Have Surgery...': DJ Snake CANCELS India 2026 Six-City Tour Over Health Issues, Says He'll Be Back 'Stronger'

Earlier in the innings, Bell had also taken the first wicket, trapping Sajeevan Sajana lbw for 7, making her RCB’s standout bowler on the day.

Read Also
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Strikes Early As RCB Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
article-image

Lauren Bell Leads RCB Bowling Effort

Lauren Bell finished her spell with figures of 4 overs, 21 runs and 2 wickets, giving RCB some control after a tough middle phase. Other RCB bowlers struggled to contain the Mumbai batters as runs flowed freely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early...
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early...
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Strikes Early As RCB Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Strikes Early As RCB Opt To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2026 As CSK Eye Sixth Title
MS Dhoni Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2026 As CSK Eye Sixth Title
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Sees High-Intensity Kabaddi Action In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Sees High-Intensity Kabaddi Action In Mumbai