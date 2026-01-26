WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty

Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews After Fifty | X

Vadodara, January 26: England pacer Lauren Bell provided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a much-needed breakthrough by breaking the dangerous partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews during Mumbai Indians innings at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Bell dismissed Hayley Matthews for 56 off 39 balls, ending a strong stand that had put Mumbai in complete control. Matthews struck nine boundaries during her fluent knock before being removed in the 15th over.

Mumbai Indians 147/2 After 14.3 Overs

At the time of the breakthrough, Mumbai Indians were 147 for 2 in 14.3 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 75 off 41 balls, continuing her aggressive innings that included 12 fours and one six.

Earlier in the innings, Bell had also taken the first wicket, trapping Sajeevan Sajana lbw for 7, making her RCB’s standout bowler on the day.

Lauren Bell Leads RCB Bowling Effort

Lauren Bell finished her spell with figures of 4 overs, 21 runs and 2 wickets, giving RCB some control after a tough middle phase. Other RCB bowlers struggled to contain the Mumbai batters as runs flowed freely.