Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts History With First-Ever Century Of WPL In MI Vs RCB Match In Vadodara

Nat Sciver-Brunt | Image: X

Vadodara, January 26: Nat Sciver-Brunt scripted history on Monday as she became the first player to score a century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She achieved the feat during the Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match at Vadodara.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder produced a sensational knock to put her team firmly in control against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Sciver-Brunt reached the landmark with a mix of power and elegance, dominating the RCB bowling attack throughout her innings. She remained unbeaten after crossing three figures, anchoring Mumbai’s innings and setting up a massive total.