 Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts History With First-Ever Century Of WPL In MI Vs RCB Match In Vadodara
The Mumbai Indians all-rounder produced a sensational knock to put her team firmly in control against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt | Image: X

Vadodara, January 26: Nat Sciver-Brunt scripted history on Monday as she became the first player to score a century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She achieved the feat during the Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match at Vadodara.

Sciver-Brunt reached the landmark with a mix of power and elegance, dominating the RCB bowling attack throughout her innings. She remained unbeaten after crossing three figures, anchoring Mumbai’s innings and setting up a massive total.

