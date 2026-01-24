'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback With Viral Song | VIDEO

Image Credits: JSCA/Instagram

MS Dhoni has returned to training ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The former India captain was accompanied by ex-teammate Saurabh Tiwary as the duo had a hit out at the nets at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings ace is active only in the IPL and rocked to the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, months before the season to get back to match fitness. CSK shared the video from the session, teasing his return with the viral 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song from Border 2.

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen chatting with JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary while gearing up for the nets. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, except for the IPL, where he continues to represent his beloved CSK. Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint. CSK had a poor run last season.

The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen. Dhoni’s performance was also disappointing throughout the season. CSK’s finisher scored just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad’s absence due to injury.

Dhoni is still one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, with a best score of 84*. A modern-day legend of Indian cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni has led India in all three formats of the game. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan (2018), Padma Shri (2009), and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2008), Dhoni represented India from 2004 to 2019, leading the country to the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.