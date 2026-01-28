 'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video

'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video

Elena Rybakina reached the semifinals of the 2026 Australian Open with an impressive quarter-final win over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in Melbourne. Despite the commanding result, both players struggled early. During a set break, Rybakina made headlines with a candid remark admitting their shaky start, adding a humorous talking point to an otherwise tense, high-quality clash.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Elena Rybakina booked her place in the semifinals of the 2026 Australian Open with a commanding victory over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. In a match that featured moments of tension, a candid remark by Rybakina during a set break quickly became one of the talking points of the day.

The Kazakh star, known for her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, struggled to find her rhythm early in the match. At one point during a set break, Rybakina was heard saying, “We both started so shit,” acknowledging the shaky start she and Swiatek had experienced in the opening stages of their clash.

Read Also
Funny Scenes! Iga Swiatek Briefly Denied Entry At Australian Open 2026 After Forgetting...
article-image
Read Also
'You Look Like You Need A Mental Break': Iga Swiatek Cheekily Hits Back At Reporter's Question After...
article-image

Rybakina regrouped after that brief pause, tightening her game and gradually taking control. She used her booming serve and heavy groundstrokes to put pressure on Swiatek, breaking the Pole’s serve at key moments. Her improved performance was reflected in the scoreline as she moved ahead and did not look back. Ultimately, Rybakina won in straight sets, advancing to the semifinals with confidence and momentum.

The victory marked a significant result for Rybakina, who has had mixed results against top-ranked opponents in her career. It also ended Swiatek’s bid for an Australian Open title this year, halting the six-time Grand Slam champion’s run in Melbourne.

FPJ Shorts
BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash
BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 28, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops After Three Days Of Severe Pollution
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 28, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops After Three Days Of Severe Pollution
'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping & Republic Day Medals
'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping & Republic Day Medals

Rybakina’s candid remark during the set break humanised the exchanged battle on court, showing a moment of humour and honesty in the heat of competition. As she moves deeper into the tournament, her blend of power and poise will make her one to watch in the battle for a place in the final.

Jelena Ostapenko Accidentally Smashes Ball Into Opponent's Face During Heated Moment At Australian Open 2026; VIDEO

Tennis fans were left stunned during a doubles match at the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne when Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko accidentally hit her opponent Laura Siegemund in the face with a powerful shot. The incident occurred during a third-round women’s doubles match, where Ostapenko was partnering with veteran Hsieh Su-wei. 

The match was well underway and Ostapenko and Hsieh held a strong lead when a routine rally suddenly took an unexpected turn. Ostapenko moved forward and unleashed a two-handed backhand volley that struck Siegemund directly in the face, causing the German player to fall to the ground in shock. Siegemund was visibly shaken but managed to get back on her feet with assistance from her partner, Sofia Kenin. Ostapenko immediately apologised after the point. 

Despite the scary moment, play continued and Ostapenko and Hsieh went on to win the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the next round of the doubles draw. 

The video clip of the incident quickly circulated on social media, drawing reactions from fans and sparking discussions about the unusual occurrence. Many emphasised that the contact appeared accidental and part of the fast-paced nature of tennis at the highest level. 

While tense moments are not uncommon in competitive tennis, this incident stood out for how sudden and unexpected it was. Both players continued with professionalism after the episode, and Siegemund was able to carry on with the match. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jelena Ostapenko Accidentally Smashes Ball Into Opponent's Face During Heated Moment At Australian...
Jelena Ostapenko Accidentally Smashes Ball Into Opponent's Face During Heated Moment At Australian...
Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil & Other RCB Players Steal Show With Post-Match Dance In WPL 2026;...
Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil & Other RCB Players Steal Show With Post-Match Dance In WPL 2026;...
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
ISPL 2026: Bhoir Hat-Trick Sparks Hyderabad Win Over Srinagar
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase...
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase...
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Aim To Continue Dominance As New Zealand Search For 1st Win In...
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Aim To Continue Dominance As New Zealand Search For 1st Win In...