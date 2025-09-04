 'You Look Like You Need A Mental Break': Iga Swiatek Cheekily Hits Back At Reporter's Question After Shocking Defeat In US Open 2025; Video
'You Look Like You Need A Mental Break': Iga Swiatek Cheekily Hits Back At Reporter's Question After Shocking Defeat In US Open 2025; Video

Swiatek, who had won the Wimbledon this year, came on the back of a brilliant run but lost to Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 to be knocked out of the competition. Anisimova had notably lost to the same opponent 6-0 6-0 in Wimbledon but has managed to defeat her comprehensively in the quarter-final.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Iga Swiatek. | (Image Credits: X)

Polish Tennis star Iga Swiatek turned the tables on a reporter asking whether she needs a mental break following her shocking straight-set loss to Amanda Anisimova in US Open 2025 quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the reporter asking her whether the youngster could use a mental break, Swiatek in turn asked him the same during the presser.

Watch the below video from the presser:

"A few years ago I wouldn't have done as well as I have this time" - Iga Swiatek

Anisimova, the 24-year-old, admitted it was painful to watch the highlights of her Wimbledon loss to Swiatek but suggested that it has turned her mentally strong. She stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I watched them [highlights] back, as painful as it was, just to see what I can avoid or what went wrong. Then after I had to watch some good highlights to remove that from my brain! I feel like I was able to bounce back from it [Wimbledon defeat] really quickly. Maybe a few years ago I wouldn't have done as well as I have this time. I would have maybe blamed myself more or held on to the guilt for longer. I made a point to myself, and also maybe to other people, that if you really put a positive mindset out there then you can have a positive outcome."

The American will face Naomi Osaka in the semi-final.

