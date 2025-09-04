IND vs AFG, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live: Blue Tigers Desperate For Win To Stay Alive In Competition

Welcome to the live blog of India's second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 against Afghanistan set to be contested at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan. India are certainly under the pump due to their stunning 3-0 loss to Iran following a promising 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan.

As the scenario stands, The Blue Tigers need a victory against Afghanistan, having tied on three points with Tajikistan. In order to progress, India also need Tajikistan to not beat Iran. A draw against Afghanistan and the same result between Tajikistan and Iran will also be enough to send India through. Nevertheless, a defeat will see India getting eliminated.

Here is India's XI for the match:

Afghanistan find themselves even more in a dire situation as they have lost both their games, losing 3-1 to Iran, followed by 2-0 to Tajikistan.

Hence, the situation for both is a do-or-die one. Iran will face home side Tajikistan later in the day. But with Afghanistan proving to be a tough opponent for India in recent years, the Blue Tigers must be on their toes. India also have an injury concern as Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the remaining tournament.