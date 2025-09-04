 'Logon Ko Gaaliyan Hee Padti Hai': Rahul Chahar Recalls Dismissing MS Dhoni In IPL Match; Video
Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar hilariously stated that dismissing MS Dhoni only results in cuss words from the fans. However, Chahar recalled one of the instances when he dismissed the legendary keeper-batter in an IPL match but he was praised for not celebrating wildly.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Chahar. | (Image Credits: X)

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar hilariously stated that dismissing MS Dhoni only results in cuss words from the fans. However, Chahar recalled one of the instances when he dismissed the legendary keeper-batter in an IPL match but he was praised for not celebrating wildly.

Chahar, who started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, was part of their squad in 2019 to 2021, contributing to two of their title victories in 2019 and 2020. But the match mentioned by the 26-year-old was likely of IPL 2022 when he was part of Punjab Kings and dismissed Dhoni for 23 in a winning effort.

In an interview for Filmygyan, Chahar revealed:

"Jab maine Mahi bhai ko out kiya tha, log meri tareef kar rahe they ek cheez ki. Ki bhai proud of you aapne out karke koi celebration nahin kiya. Kyunki pura Hindustan aisa dekhta hai na Mahi bhai ko ki koi young ladka aisa kehde ya khud hee celebrate kar raha ho, people will come and tell you, 'What were you doing, who are you in front of him?' Toh woh cheez hai. Mujhe accha laga us din, Log kam se kam positive toh samajh rahe hain. Unko out karke logon ko gaaliyan hee padti hai. Par mujhe acchi baat sunne ko mili."

(When I dismissed Mahi bhai, people were praising me for not celebrating too much. The entire country sees Mahi bhai like if a young bowler celebrates wildly, people say, 'What were you doing, who are you in front of him?' So I liked that day. At least people were thinking positively. People only cuss when you get Dhoni out. But I got praises.)

