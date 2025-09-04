'Nominate Me &...': Veteran MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Seeks Nomination To Contest Presidential Elections; Check Video

Conor McGregor. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has released a video on Instagram, urging local councilors to support his bid to enable him to run for Presidential elections. With the Irishman standing no route of having a nomination, he needs a nomination from any 20 Oireachtas (national parliament of Republic of Ireland) members or the backing of four local authorities.

McGregor had infamously lost an appeal in July related to allegedly raping Nikita Hand in a Dublin Hotel in 2018. As a result, the veteran MMA fighter had to pay some sizeable costs to Ms Hand and was already entitled to receive €250,000 in damages, as announced by the jury in November 2024.

Standing in front of one of the government buildings, the 37-year-old said in the video on Instagram:

"We have seen the homelessness of Irish children rise to levels unprecedented, proving this Government’s refusal to abide by and respect our proclamation where all children of Irish are to be cherished. Instead, our children abandoned. This incompetent failure of future generations has been accompanied with an intense influx of mass migration into an already severed system. Our tourism has sharply declined, while danger on our streets has risen."

"Nominate me, and I will give you the platform" - Conor McGregor

McGregor assured that he has potential to bring in the progress and urged councilors, who feel ignored to nominate him.

"If you want to see my name on the ballot for the presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me. Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again. If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to be truly heard."

McGregor has joined the growing list of people like businessman Gareth Sheridan and lawyer Nick Delehanty to try securing a nomination to run for President via the council route.