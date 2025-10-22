Sportvot x FPJ: Iron FC Clinches SBFL Season 5 Football Tournament Title With 3-1 Win Over Pixel Dynamo

The SBFL Season 5 Football Tournament 2025 took place on 19th October 2025 at the Cooperage Turf, Mumbai, bringing together some of the city’s finest football teams for an action-packed competition. The event showcased thrilling performances, tactical brilliance, and immense sporting spirit, all contributing to another successful season of SBFL’s exciting football legacy.

The grand finale saw Iron FC face off against Pixel Dynamo in an intense battle for the championship title. From the very first whistle, both teams displayed attacking intent and strong defensive discipline. Iron FC maintained control throughout the game, converting their chances effectively to secure a 3–1 victory over their opponents.

In terms of match stats, Iron FC recorded 3 shots on target against Pixel Dynamo’s 1, and created 9 chances compared to Pixel Dynamo’s 10. Both sides showed great defensive effort, with Iron FC making 9 tackles and Pixel Dynamo completing 5. Corner counts stood at 4–6, while both teams remained disciplined with no offsides recorded.

The win highlighted Iron FC’s cohesive teamwork, clinical finishing, and solid defending, earning them the SBFL Season 5 championship title in style.