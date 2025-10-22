Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series

Image: /X

A video circulating on social media claims that Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill was left startled after a fan allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” immediately following a handshake during a casual outing in Australia. The clip has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion among fans and cricket enthusiasts online.

In the video, Gill is seen taking a relaxed stroll when a fan approaches for a handshake. While the handshake appears friendly, the fan is purported to shout the slogan just after their hands meet. Gill is seen withdrawing his hand and continuing on his way with a composed yet surprised expression.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is important to note, however, that the authenticity of the clip remains inconclusive. Experts and social media observers have pointed out that it is not clear whether the video is genuine or has been edited in any way to create a misleading narrative.

The video comes amid heightened sensitivity following the Asia Cup 2025, where the Indian cricket team notably refused to shake hands with Pakistani players throughout the tournament. That controversy had already sparked debates about sportsmanship and political tensions influencing cricketing interactions.

Whether real or edited, the viral video has reignited discussions about the challenges public figures face during casual fan interactions and the fine line between fan enthusiasm and inappropriate behavior.

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan took another intense turn during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, as tensions flared between Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The confrontation erupted shortly after Gill struck a boundary off Rauf during India’s chase of a 172-run target.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.