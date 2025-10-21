'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video

Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. | (Credits: X)

Team India cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a hilarious reel in the context of Diwali during a practice session at the Adelaide Oval. The reel going viral on social media saw Arshdeep repeatedly asking 'Pataakhe Kahan hain?' which translates to asking 'where are the firecrackers?' as they are burned during the festival.

Even as the whole of India celebrated Diwali on October 20, Monday, the Asian Giants had to be in Australia as they reached Adelaide for the second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue are plotting their comeback in the second ODI after losing the opening game of the series by seven wickets to concede a 1-0 lead.

Watch the below video as Arshdeep Singh asks:

'Pataakhe Kahan hain?' ('Where are the firecrackers?')

With Kuldeep in splits, the left-arm seamer again asked:

"Diwali toh aa gayi, par pataakhe kahan hain?' (Diwali is here, but where are the firecrackers?)

The left-arm wrist-spinner came up with numerous answers, one of which was that the firecrackers are in the hotel room.

Will Kuldeep Yadav play in the second ODI?

Kuldeep's omission for the first ODI in Perth came as a surprise, given his outstanding show in Asia Cup 2025, snaffling 17 wickets in the multi-nation tournament. As a result, India's bowling could not create that required pressure while defending a modest 131 in a 26-over contest. It remains to be seen if India will sacrifice Axar Patel from their line-up to swap an all-rounder for a bona fide wicket-taker in the left-arm wrist-spinner.

Nevertheless, Harshit Rana could also be the one to make way for Kuldeep.

The Men in Blue had lost the toss and were inserted into bat, with Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma and Nathan Ellis making the new ball talk. Due to constant rain interruptions and a spicy pitch, the visitors could not gain the required momentum in their innings.

They will want to level the series in Adelaide.