 'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video

Team India cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a hilarious reel in the context of Diwali during a practice session at the Adelaide Oval. The reel going viral on social media saw Arshdeep repeatedly asking 'Pataakhe Kahan hain?' which translates to asking 'where are the firecrackers?' as they are burned during the festival.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. | (Credits: X)

Team India cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a hilarious reel in the context of Diwali during a practice session at the Adelaide Oval. The reel going viral on social media saw Arshdeep repeatedly asking 'Pataakhe Kahan hain?' which translates to asking 'where are the firecrackers?' as they are burned during the festival.

Read Also
Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Makes Crisp Sound As Team India Star Practices In Nets Ahead Of IND vs AUS...
article-image

Even as the whole of India celebrated Diwali on October 20, Monday, the Asian Giants had to be in Australia as they reached Adelaide for the second ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue are plotting their comeback in the second ODI after losing the opening game of the series by seven wickets to concede a 1-0 lead.

Watch the below video as Arshdeep Singh asks:

'Pataakhe Kahan hain?' ('Where are the firecrackers?')

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

With Kuldeep in splits, the left-arm seamer again asked:

"Diwali toh aa gayi, par pataakhe kahan hain?' (Diwali is here, but where are the firecrackers?)

The left-arm wrist-spinner came up with numerous answers, one of which was that the firecrackers are in the hotel room.

Will Kuldeep Yadav play in the second ODI?

Kuldeep's omission for the first ODI in Perth came as a surprise, given his outstanding show in Asia Cup 2025, snaffling 17 wickets in the multi-nation tournament. As a result, India's bowling could not create that required pressure while defending a modest 131 in a 26-over contest. It remains to be seen if India will sacrifice Axar Patel from their line-up to swap an all-rounder for a bona fide wicket-taker in the left-arm wrist-spinner.

Nevertheless, Harshit Rana could also be the one to make way for Kuldeep.

The Men in Blue had lost the toss and were inserted into bat, with Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma and Nathan Ellis making the new ball talk. Due to constant rain interruptions and a spicy pitch, the visitors could not gain the required momentum in their innings.

They will want to level the series in Adelaide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...