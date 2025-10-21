Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Daniel Naroditsky. | (Credits: X)

The chess fraternity is grieving the sudden demise of Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who tragically lost his life at a young age of 29. One of the most talented American chess players, Naroditsky had a long and sizzling career ahead of him. Amid what has been dubbed as a controversial death, it's worth exploring his net worth.

According to reports, Naroditsky was quite versatile professionally. He was a teacher, writer, content creator, making tons of money and was believed to be one of the most influential figures as far as modern chess is concerned. As per reports, the late chess player's net worth had amounted to between $500,000 and $1 million.

Having played chess at the highest level for over a decade, Naroditsky earned well over $100,000 in prize money, including getting placed at first at the 2024 World Blitz Chess Championship. Naroditsky had also established YouTube as a major source of income by opening a channel on the platform, contributing to significant revenue. Naroditsky has uploaded educational videos and live chess commentary along with high-end analysis of the game, garnering more than 500,000 subscribers and 90 million views. Furthermore, Naroditsky had his own chess columns published in reputed media outlets like New York Times Games.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones" - Praggnanandha

Indian young Chess star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa expressed his sadness at the passing of his American counterpart and claimed how much will he miss seeing his challenge at Chess.com:

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Danya Every time I logged into http://Chess.com, I would see his challenge for a game , It’s hard to believe that I won’t see it anymore. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

The exact reason of Naroditsky's death has yet to be disclosed.