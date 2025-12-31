 Premier League 2025/26: Gabriel's Mocking Gesture Towards Aston Villa Goes Viral After Arsenal's 4-1 Victory; VIDEO
Premier League 2025/26: Gabriel's Mocking Gesture Towards Aston Villa Goes Viral After Arsenal's 4-1 Victory; VIDEO

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes starred in his side’s 4–1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates, contributing a goal and commanding a defensive display. After the final whistle, the Brazilian continued the rivalry, playfully mocking Aston Villa in the tunnel. Video footage showed Gabriel mimicking a move previously used by midfielder Amadou Onana, adding light-hearted post-match banter.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Image: DailyAFC/X

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t just make an impact on the pitch during his side’s commanding 4–1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, he also continued the banter off it, playfully mocking Villa’s recent celebrations in the tunnel after the final whistle.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was instrumental in Arsenal’s victory with a strong defensive display and a goal, was caught on video mimicking a celebration previously performed by Villa’s midfielder Amadou Onana.

Earlier in the week, Onana had celebrated Villa’s win over Chelsea by acting out a gesture that symbolised putting three points in his pocket, a playful way of highlighting their hard-earned victory. After Arsenal ended Villa’s 11-match winning streak with a dominant second-half performance, Magalhaes turned the tables in the tunnel by copying that exact celebration, teasing Villa and their fans in the process.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, showing Magalhaes reenacting Onana’s move as players made their way toward the dressing rooms. For many Arsenal supporters, the moment underscored not only the joy of a big win but also the light-hearted rivalry and competitive edge between the Premier League’s top teams this season.

The moment was one of several talking points from Arsenal’s standout win, a result that not only bolstered their position at the top of the Premier League but also sparked plenty of banter between rivals as the title race heats up.

Premier League 2025/26: Emi Martinez Furious At Arsenal Fans After Aston Villa's Heavy Defeat In Emirates Stadium; VIDEO

Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was visibly furious with sections of the Arsenal supporters after his side’s 4–1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, in a match that saw the Premier League leaders dominate and Villa’s impressive 11-game winning run come to an end.

Arsenal put on a clinical performance in North London, with goals from Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus sealing a commanding victory. Aston Villa managed only a late consolation through Ollie Watkins, but the result was a reality check for Unai Emery’s side as they challenged for top-of-the-table honours.

As the final whistle blew, emotions boiled over behind the scenes. Video footage and multiple reports from the tunnel area showed Martinez visibly reacting to jeering from Arsenal supporters who had seen their team run riot in front of a partisan home crowd. Staff members had to guide the Argentine goalkeeper away from the confrontation, indicating just how intense his frustration was in the aftermath of the result.

Martinez, who spent several years at Arsenal earlier in his career before moving on and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most respected goalkeepers, has often been the focus of passionate reactions whenever he returns to the Emirates. His history with the club and his competitive nature mean that clashes with the home support can flare up, particularly after a chastening defeat.

