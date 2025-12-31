 'CSK Got A Diamond': Netizens React As Sarfaraz Khan Blasts 157 Runs Against Goa In Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season
Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan dazzled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 157 off 75 balls with 9 boundaries and 14 sixes against Goa at Jaipur. His explosive innings has fans excited ahead of IPL 2026. Chennai Super Kings secured him at his base price of ₹75 lakh, with netizens hailing the signing as a major coup for the franchise.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan produced a stunning innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 157 runs off just 75 balls, including 9 boundaries and 14 sixes, against Goa at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. His explosive form has fans buzzing ahead of IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings secured Sarfaraz at his base price of ₹75 lakh during the IPL auction, a move that has already drawn huge excitement among fans. “CSK got a diamond,” one enthusiastic netizen tweeted, reflecting widespread anticipation for the young star’s impact in the upcoming season.

Sarfaraz’s power-hitting and consistent performances in domestic cricket make him a highly promising asset for CSK, and fans are eager to see if he can replicate his Vijay Hazare heroics on the IPL stage.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

With his current form and talent, Sarfaraz Khan could prove to be a game-changer for CSK in IPL 2026, and fans will be watching closely as the young batsman aims to shine on cricket’s biggest domestic platform.

