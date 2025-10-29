'Why Should Anyone Bother To Play Ranji?': Shashi Tharoor Slams BCCI Selectors Over Treatment Towards Sarfaraz Khan

Image: Shashi Tharoor/BCCI/X

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raised questions towards BCCI selectors regarding players like Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane. Taking to his personal X account, Tharoor said that it is wrong to ignore the players who have been performing well in domestic cricket.

He wrote" This is frankly an outrage, Sarfaraz Khan averages 65-plus in first class cricket, scored a 50 on Test debut and a 150 in a Test we lost, made 92 in his only tour match in England (and a century in the practice match against the full Indian Test team) and still finds himself excluded from the selectors' frame of reference."

While targeting the selectors, he added that the IPL performances have been made a selection scale, while those who work hard in domestic tournaments like Ranji are forgotten.

He wrote, "I am also very glad to see Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Karun Nair making runs in the Ranji Trophy. Our selectors are too quick to discard proven talent in order to take a punt on potential. These are players who have proven themselves over and over again. Runs in domestic cricket must be valued by the selectors, not just the IPL; otherwise, why should anyone bother to play the Ranji?

Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur raise voice over non-selection

Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has come under fire over the selection process of players. Pacer Mohammed Shami recently questioned the lack of transparency around selection and fitness updates after being not picked for Australian tour.

He had said, "The Indian team didn't communicate with me regarding fitness. I am not the one who would inform them about my fitness - they have to ask me. If I can play four-day cricket, then why can't I play a 50-over game? If I wasn't fit, I'd be at the NCA and not playing here in the Ranji Trophy,"

Ajinkya Rahane argued that intent and experience should matter as much as youth rather than age-based selection. Karun Nair, too, voiced his frustration after being ignored, while Shardul Thakur hinted at the intense competition for limited all-rounder spots