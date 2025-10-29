 MSSA Football: Canossa H.S Storms Into Semifinals With 8-goal Blitz
MSSA Football: Canossa H.S Storms Into Semifinals With 8-goal Blitz

SVKM, B.D. Somani and JB Petit also advance in MSSA U-12 Girls Division

Irfan Haji
Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

Canossa High School (Mahim) recorded a commanding 8-0 victory over A.V.M (Bandra) in the U-12 Girls 2nd Division quarterfinal clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Wednesday. Canossa were led by a sensational six-goal performance from captain Manyata Chavan and a brace from Vikashni Ganesh.

In other quarterfinal, SVKM (Vile Parle) held R.N. Podar (Santacruz) to a 1-1 draw in regulation time, before edging them out 1-0 in the tie-breaker. Sakshara Desai netted for SVKM in regular play, while Gyananya Gala converted the decisive spot-kick. Aaradhya Shetty scored for R.N. Podar. B.D. Somani (Colaba) booked their semifinal berth with a 1-0 win over Pawar Public School (Kandivali), thanks to Shatakshi Goel’s strike. JB Petit High School (Fort) completed the semifinal lineup with a solid 3-0 win over Podar Int. CBSE (Powai), courtesy of goals from Eva Chandawalla, Anasuya Lodha, and Aalia Khambhati.

In the U-16 Boys 4th Division matches at the Wings Sports Centre, Shindewadi Public School (Dadar) edged Shishuvan School (Matunga) 1–0 through Tanmay Solanki’s goal, while Shishuvan School later bounced back with a 1–0 win over St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur), thanks to Suryaansh Bagda’s strike.

Results

U-12 Girls 2nd Division – Quarterfinals (Venue: MSSA Ground)

SVKM (Vile Parle) 1 (S. Desai) drew with R.N. Podar (Santacruz) 1 (A. Shetty); SVKM won 1–0 on tie-breaker (G. Gala)

B.D. Somani (Colaba) 1 (S. Goel) bt Pawar Public (Kandivali) 0

Canossa H.S (Mahim) 8 (M. Chavan 6, capt; V. Ganesh 2) bt A.V.M (Bandra) 0

JB Petit H.S (Fort) 3 (E. Chandawalla, A. Lodha, A. Khambhati) bt Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) 0

U-16 Boys 4th Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

Shindewadi Public School (Dadar) 1 (T. Solanki) bt Shishuvan School (Matunga) 0

Shishuvan School (Matunga) 1 (S. Bagda) bt St. Gregorios H.S (Chembur) 0

