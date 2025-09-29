 MSSA Inter-School Football: St Annes, Swami Vivekanand Record Victories In Boys' U-16 Div IV; Bombay Scottish And JBCN Win In Girls U12 Div I Playoffs
Gopal Sharma International (Powai) clinched a 2-0 win against Activity School (Gamadia Road) courtesy goals from Soham Yeole and Prithvi Gopal

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai), St. Annes Int. (Malad) and Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) registered wins in the Boys U16 Div IV of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament, held at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra on Monday.

Gopal Sharma International (Powai) clinched a 2-0 win against Activity School (Gamadia Road) courtesy goals from Soham Yeole and Prithvi Gopal. St. Annes International (Malad) secured a 3-0 triumph against JES (Jogeshwari), with a hat-trick by Jason Ereira. Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) registered a 2-0 win over Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) thanks to goals from Darshit Sawant and Shreyas Salunke. Meanwhile, Fazlani L. Academie (Mazagon) and Bombay Scottish (Mahim) shared the points after a goalless draw.

In Dream Sports MSSA Boys U12 Division II, held at the MSSA Ground, CNM (Vile Parle) cruised to a 4-0 win against JBCN International (Parel), powered by Arhan Bhansali’s hat-trick and a goal by Jay Dadheech. Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) edged past St Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 1-0 with Siddharth Kalele scoring the winner. St. Mary’s ‘B’ ICSE (Mazgaon) and St. Anthony (Malad) played out a dramatic 2-2 draw. Burhanuddin Rangwala and Aarav Wagh scored for St. Mary’s, Arnav Koli and Kartik Keni replied for St. Anthony.

The Dream Sports MSSA Girls U12 Division I Playoffs, saw Bombay Scottish (Mahim) clinch a 1-0 win against Canossa Andheri with Lyra D’Souza delivering the vital goal. JBCN (Parel) bagged a 4-0 victory against St Xavier (Mira Road), with Shanaya Jhaveri, Lara Chaudhary, Khwaaish Gala, and Vidhee Mittal all on the scoresheet.

In Dream Sports MSSA Boys U12 Division II semi-finals, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) advanced with a win against Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1-0, courtesy of Sumer Jasani’s lone strike. Don Bosco (Matunga) also secured their place in the final with Shaantanu Panchal and Daksh Dansingh netting in a 2-0 win over St. Stanislaus (Bandra).

Boys U16 Div IV

Fazlani L. Academie (Mazagon) 0 Drew with Bombay Scottish Mahim 0.

Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 2 (Soham Yeole, Prithvi Gopal) Beat Activity School (Gamadia Road) 0.

St. Annes Int. (Malad) 3 (Jason Ereira 3) Beat JES (Jogeshwari) 0.

Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) 2 (Darshit Sawant, Shreyas Salunke) Beat Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 0.

Boys U12 Div II

C N M Vile Parle 4 (Arhan Bhansali 3, Jay Dadheech) Beat J. B. C. N. Int (Parel) 0

St. Mary's ‘B’ ICSE (Mazgaon) 2 (Burhanuddin Rangwala, Aarav Wagh) Drew with St Anthony Malad 2 (Arnav Koli, Kartik Keni)

Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 1 (Siddharth Kalele) Beat St Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 0

Girls U12 Div I Playoffs

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1 (Lyra D’Souza) Beat Canossa Andheri 0.

J. B. C. N (Parel) 4 (Shanaya Jhaveri, Lara Chaudhary, Khwaaish Gala, Vidhee Mittal) Beat St Xavier (Mira Road) 0 

Boys U12 Div II - Semi Final

Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) 1 (Sumer Jasani) Beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 0   

Don Bosco (Matunga) 2 (Shaantanu Panchal, Daksh Dansingh) Beat St. Stanislaus (Bandra) 0

